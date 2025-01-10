Thousands of people in California have lost their hearths and homes in one of the most destructive climate-related wildfires in the state’s history.

But what has compounded their misery is a lack of insurance cover at a time of natural disaster.

“...This is my parents’ home and they just lost (it)...they got cancelled from their fire insurance. They are dealing with this, they are 90 years old,” a visibly distraught Lynne Levin-Guzman, a California resident, told a local CNN affiliate.

“They’ve lived in this house for 75 years and they’ve had the same insurance… and these insurance people decided to cancel their fire (insurance),” she said.

In 2023, many large insurance companies scaled back operations in the third-largest US state because of price caps on how much they were allowed to charge homeowners in premiums.

Strong winds early this week spread fires in different parts of California, causing infrastructure damage in a state with high real estate prices and a declining number of homeowners’ insurance providers.

The catastrophe struck California at a time when its insurance providers were already under pressure.

California tightly regulates the maximum amount private insurance providers can charge homeowners — a policy that appears to have suppressed insurance prices for years.

“As a result, the insurance industry is limiting and withdrawing coverage in high-risk wildfire areas due to state regulatory policies, increasing risk from climate change,” according to a recent report by First Street Foundation, a non-profit environmental research organisation.

Studies show the climate crisis is resulting in a spike in the number of natural disasters as well as their severity.

In particular, the climate crisis is increasing the risk of wildfires and also the proportion of storms that reach the status of a major hurricane.

Insurance companies must pay out to policyholders every time a disaster hits California. But the law prevented them from recouping their losses the next year by raising prices.

As a result, the insurance industry says, its profits have gone down sharply. As many as 15 of the 20 most destructive wildfires in state history have taken place in the last 10 years alone.

Therefore, the easy way out for insurers is to exit markets like California that are at a high risk of climate-related disasters.

In 2023, seven of the 12 largest insurance companies by market share in California either paused or restricted issuing new policies in the state.

Their exit around the same time made it “extremely difficult” for homeowners in high-risk areas to obtain or afford insurance.

Insurer of last resort

A new regulation adopted by California seems to have come too late.