Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) producer Baykar might forge cooperation with Italian defence giant Leonardo following its recent acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace.

"The sale of Piaggio Aerospace to Turkish Baykar allows the relaunch of a strategic company and allows us to outline a broader technological and industrial partnership between Italy and Türkiye, which will also have significant developments in other projects of great interest for our country,” Italian minister of enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said on Thursday at question time in the Senate.

"In this context of strengthening industrial relations between Italy and Türkiye, we are studying further alliances with companies in the sector such as Leonardo to strengthen our aerospace sector and our leadership in the EU," he added.