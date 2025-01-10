TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Baykar considers partnership with Italy's Leonardo after acquiring Piaggio
Turkish UCAV producer Baykar technologies continues to expand its footprint in Europe.
Baykar considers partnership with Italy's Leonardo after acquiring Piaggio
Last month, Baykar announced the acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, Italy's long-established aerospace company, founded in 1884./ Photo: AA Archive / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 10, 2025

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) producer Baykar might forge cooperation with Italian defence giant Leonardo following its recent acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace.

"The sale of Piaggio Aerospace to Turkish Baykar allows the relaunch of a strategic company and allows us to outline a broader technological and industrial partnership between Italy and Türkiye, which will also have significant developments in other projects of great interest for our country,” Italian minister of enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said on Thursday at question time in the Senate.

"In this context of strengthening industrial relations between Italy and Türkiye, we are studying further alliances with companies in the sector such as Leonardo to strengthen our aerospace sector and our leadership in the EU," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Last month, Baykar announced the acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, Italy's long-established aerospace company, founded in 1884.

Aerospace and defence giant Leonardo is the 13th-largest defence company in the world and the second-largest in Europe, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

RelatedTurkish UCAV firm Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say