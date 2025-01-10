Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the “separatist terrorists” in Syria are now “increasingly cornered” after the Syrian opposition liberated Damascus.

“With the liberation of Damascus Syrian opposition, separatist terrorists are increasingly cornered, and they are looking for new patrons,” Erdogan said on Friday at a meeting of his Justice and Development Party in western Aydin province.

“Terrorists have only two choices – either renounce terrorism and lay down their arms or face inevitable elimination,” he added.

Erdogan also criticised international actors for enabling terrorist groups to thrive in Syria.

"Under the guise of fighting Daesh, foreign powers supplied the PKK and its affiliates with thousands of truckloads of weapons. This instability has fueled terror attacks and created challenges for our nation," he added.

"Hub for drug production"