US president-elect Donald Trump will not go to jail, pay a fine or be put on probation for his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to an adult film star but the sentence imposed by a judge places a judgment of guilt on his record.

Justice Juan Merchan's sentencing of Trump, 78, to unconditional discharge on Friday, just days before his Jan. 20 inauguration, closes a case that had loomed over his bid to retake the White House.

By granting an unconditional discharge, Merchan places a judgment of guilt on Trump's permanent record without any other legal penalty. Trump will be the first president to take office with a criminal conviction.

Merchan said he was imposing the sentence because the US Constitution shields presidents from US prosecution. But he said the protections afforded to the office "do not reduce the seriousness of a crime or justify its commission in any way."

"Despite the extraordinary breadth of those protections, one power they do not provide is the power to erase jury verdicts," Merchan said.

Trump pleaded not guilty and has vowed to appeal the guilty verdict. He appeared with his lawyer on TV screens beamed to the courtroom with two American flags in the background.

"It's been a political witch hunt," Trump said before sentencing, wearing a red tie with white stripes. "It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election and obviously that didn’t work."

"I'm totally innocent, I did nothing wrong," said Trump, who did not testify during the six-week trial last year.

Now that he has been sentenced, he is free to pursue the appeal, a process which could take years and play out while he is serving a four-year term as president.

Trump fought tooth and nail to avoid the spectacle of being compelled to appear before a state-level judge so close to when he is due to be sworn into office. The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a last-minute bid by Trump to halt it.

The six-week trial last year played out against the extraordinary backdrop of Trump's successful campaign to retake the White House. The sentencing marks the culmination of the first-ever criminal case brought against a US president, past or present.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, charged Trump, a Republican, in March 2023 with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump, who denied it.

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in that election.

The Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts on May 30. Prosecutors argued that despite the tawdry nature of the allegations, the case was an attempt to corrupt the 2016 election.

Critics of the businessman-turned politician cited the charges and other legal entanglements he faced to bolster their contention that he was unfit for public office.