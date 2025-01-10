WORLD
3 MIN READ
Anadolu journalist Saed Abu Nabhan killed in Gaza by Israeli army
Attack brings number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 203, says Palestinian state-run Wafa news
Anadolu journalist Saed Abu Nabhan killed in Gaza by Israeli army
Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on the attack, confirming that Abu Nabhan was killed. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 10, 2025

Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman in Gaza, has been killed by an Israeli army long-range rifle attack.

On Friday, the Israeli military first surrounded an area in the Al-Jadeed Refugee Camp, located in central Gaza's Nuseirat region, where many journalists were present, before targeting those in the area.

Footage from the scene shows a wounded individual being rushed out of a house on a stretcher with the help of aid workers.

Nearby, Abu Nabhan is seen trying to run while covering the incident with his equipment. At that moment, he is targeted by what appears to be a shot fired from a long-range rifle.

Abu Nabhan then falls to the ground and lies motionless. People nearby struggle fearfully to approach him due to the threat of being targeted by Israeli bullets.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on the attack, confirming that Abu Nabhan was killed.

RECOMMENDED

Separately, at least one person was reported dead, with the deceased and injured taken to Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, following an Israeli air strike on the house in Gaza’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

The death of Abu Nabhan brought the total number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 to 203. Reports also indicate that 399 journalists have been injured, and 43 others captured.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 46,000 people, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say