Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman in Gaza, has been killed by an Israeli army long-range rifle attack.

On Friday, the Israeli military first surrounded an area in the Al-Jadeed Refugee Camp, located in central Gaza's Nuseirat region, where many journalists were present, before targeting those in the area.

Footage from the scene shows a wounded individual being rushed out of a house on a stretcher with the help of aid workers.

Nearby, Abu Nabhan is seen trying to run while covering the incident with his equipment. At that moment, he is targeted by what appears to be a shot fired from a long-range rifle.

Abu Nabhan then falls to the ground and lies motionless. People nearby struggle fearfully to approach him due to the threat of being targeted by Israeli bullets.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on the attack, confirming that Abu Nabhan was killed.