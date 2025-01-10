Nicolas Maduro has been sworn in as Venezuela's president for a third term, pledging that it will be a period of peace and democracy.

Maduro took the oath on Friday before the head of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, who placed the presidential sash on him. It took place two hours earlier than scheduled and lasted about half an hour.

"I swear before this Constitution that I will fulfil all its mandates, that I will fulfil all the obligations of the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, and that this new presidential term will be the period of peace, prosperity, equality and new democracy," said Maduro at the emblematic Eliptico Hall.

From abroad, attendees included Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel. The government of Brazil was represented by its ambassador in Caracas, Glivania Maria de Oliveira.

"Let no one be confused about the people of Venezuela. I said there would be peace and there is and there will be peace. We are warriors of history and we will guarantee peace and national sovereignty, forever," said Maduro, who said he felt "overwhelmed with emotions" by his many political "struggles."

Competing claims of victory

Maduro is facing allegations of fraud by the opposition, which claims the victory of candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in the elections of July 28, 2024.