The two biggest fires devastating the Los Angeles suburbs have grown just slightly as firefighters began to gain some control of blazes that have killed at least 10 people, obliterated homes and businesses in an area that US President Joe Biden described as a "war-scene."

On Friday, officials expressed optimism that an easing of the punishing winds that had been stoking the flames will allow firefighters to make headway on the fires that have burned an area bigger than San Francisco and destroyed more than 10,000 homes and other structures since Tuesday in America's second-largest city.

"These fires are not out, though today we're going to make a lot of progress," California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Metropolitan LA and its 13 million residents, who haven't seen rain in more than eight months, woke up on Friday to another day of strong winds and the threat of new flareups.

But meteorologist Rich Thompson warned the break could be short-lived.

"We’re looking for a little respite on Friday and Saturday from the Santa Ana winds but then they’re going to pick up again Sunday through most of next week," he said.

Meanwhile, Biden likened Los Angeles to a "war scene".

Biden added that there was "clear evidence" of looting during the mayhem, while also slamming "demagogues" for spreading rampant disinformation about the deadly blazes.

"It reminded me of more of a war scene, where you had certain targets that were bombarded," Biden said as he received a briefing on the fires in the Oval Office of the White House.

"It's almost like a battle scene."

Authorities have imposed a nighttime curfew in parts of Los Angeles amid fears of looting, and Biden said the government was providing security from the military to the National Guard.

"There's clear evidence that there's looting. There's clear evidence that people are going into these survivors' communities... and looting," Biden said.

Biden also took a veiled swipe at incoming president Donald Trump for spreading misinformation.

"You're going to have a lot of demagogues out there trying to take advantage of it," Biden said of the fires.

'Everybody lost their house'

The level of devastation is jarring even in a state that has grown used to massive wildfires.