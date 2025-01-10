WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden extends US stay for nearly one million immigrants
Biden administration extends "temporary protected status" of 232,000 Salvadorans, 1,900 Sudanese, 600,000 Venezuelans and 103,700 Ukrainians.
Biden extends US stay for nearly one million immigrants
Biden speaks about the Los Angeles fires, alongside Senior White House and Administration officials, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 10, 2025

President Joe Biden's administration has said that nearly one million immigrants from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine and Venezuela will be allowed to legally remain in the United States for another 18 months.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday it was extending the so-called "temporary protected status" (TPS) of 232,000 Salvadorans, 1,900 Sudanese, 600,000 Venezuelans and 103,700 Ukrainians.

The move comes less than 10 days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to carry out a mass deportation of migrants after taking office.

TPS is granted to foreign citizens who cannot safely return home because of war, natural disasters or other "extraordinary" conditions.

Trump sought to end the programme during his first term but was stymied by legal opposition.

DHS on new measures

DHS said that due to environmental conditions, Salvadorans who currently enjoy TPS can re-register in March and remain in the country until September 2026.

RECOMMENDED

"El Salvador's extension of TPS is based on geological and weather events," it said.

The extension of TPS for Sudanese is due to the ongoing armed conflict in the country.

As for Venezuelans, TPS was being extended because of the "severe humanitarian emergency the country continues to face due to political and economic crises under the inhumane Maduro regime," DHS said.

Nicolas Maduro was sworn in on Friday for a third term as Venezuela's president.

The United States does not recognize his election victory.

Ukrainians covered by TPS will be allowed to remain in the United States "because of conditions resulting from the expansion of the Russian military invasion into Ukraine," DHS said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say