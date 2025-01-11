US President-elect Donald Trump is preparing more than 100 executive orders starting Day One of the new White House, in what amounts to a shock-and-awe campaign on border security, deportations and a rush of other policy priorities.

Trump told Republican senators about the onslaught ahead during a private meeting on Capitol Hill. Many of the actions are expected to launch on Inauguration Day, January 20, when he takes office.

Trump top adviser Stephen Miller outlined for the GOP senators the border security and immigration enforcement measures that are likely to launch soonest.

"There will be a substantial number," said Senator John Hoeven.

Allies of the president-elect have been preparing a stack of executive orders that Trump could sign quickly on a wide range of topics — from the US-Mexico border clampdown to energy development to federal Schedule F workforce rules, school gender policies, and vaccine mandates, among other day-one promises made during his campaign.

While executive actions are common on the first day of a new White House, as a new president puts a stamp on certain priorities, what Trump and his team are planning is an executive punch unseen in modern times as he prepares to wield power in untested ways, bypassing the legislative machinery of Congress.

Some could be significant, others could be more symbolic messages of the new president's direction.

Senators briefed by Trump and his team during a lengthy session at the Capitol this week are expecting the new administration to rollback many of the Biden administration executive orders while putting his own proposals in place.