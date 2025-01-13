Washington, DC — Following his victory in the US election, President-elect Donald Trump made a series of remarks in which he suggested that Canada should become a US state.

Ottawa found it hilarious.

Last week, however, in a presser at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump launched a provocative attack on America's allies and neighbours, threatening to use military or economic force to seize Greenland and the Panama Canal, and vowing to bring Canada to heel.

In Canada, many see Trump's expansion talk as "crude" and a "pompous expression of American imperialism."

"I think he's (Trump) mental. I think he's crazy. Canadians will never go for that," Robert Copeland, a 60-year-old equipment sales worker in Ontario, tells TRT World.

Trump "claims a lot of things that are not true, so I don't believe anything the guy says."

"He's going to try and get Greenland first, that's where he's testing his waters. I don't think the guy is mentally strong enough to pull something like that off," he adds.

Copeland says that if Canada at any point merged with the US, he would leave the country.

"I have no love to live in the US; the gun laws are ridiculous. I'm not at all interested in being an American," Copeland says.

The idea of the US grabbing another territory and bringing it to its fold, either by economic means or by force, is nothing new.

In 1803, the US bought the state of Louisiana from France for $15 million.

In 1835, Texas gained de facto independence from Mexico following what was known as the Texas Revolution. The US annexed it in 1845.

In 1848, a treaty to end the Mexican-American war forced neighbouring Mexico to cede 55 percent of its territory to the US, an expansive area that included the states of California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, most of Arizona and Colorado, and parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Wyoming.

In 1866, Washington bought the state of Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million.

Beyond its borders, the US has played a pivotal role in toppling anti-American regimes across South America, shaping the political landscapes of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Bolivia, often leaving a legacy of unrest in its wake.

The US has intervened militarily in at least six countries across the Americas.

However, Canada would be the only case where the US would annex an entire independent country.

Trump first made the comments in early December during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc in Florida. At the time, LeBlanc said Trump was only joking.

But over the following weeks, it appeared to be less of a joke as Trump repeated the same remarks multiple times, and Canadian officials started to take it more seriously.

American imperialism

The vast majority of Canadians oppose the idea of becoming a part of the US. According to a poll conducted in early December last year following Trump's first comments, a crushing 82 percent of Canadians said they are not interested in becoming the US' 51st state.

Many denounced Trump's comments but said his remarks have a significant impact on Canada.

Dunia Hamou, who is from Ontario, Canada but works with a pharmaceutical company inCalifornia, says some of Trump's comments carry merit despite being crudely delivered, but adds his remarks about taking over Canada are a "pompous expression of American imperialism."

"Should we get armies involved? Has he decided he wants it, and that's it? That's a scary thought about someone who has probably never not gotten his way," Hamou tells TRT World.

"We know world leaders kind of let the US do what it wants. Who are Canada's allies even?" she adds.

Hamou says that while the idea itself is possible, it doesn't mean it would happen in this context.

"For hilarity's sake, let's say Canada became the 51st state of the US. Is Trump still the president? Does it happen in 4 years?" she asks.

Patrick Gervais, a 41-year-old Canadian lawyer, says Trump's comments have made a significant impact on Canada, adding since Trump raised threats of tariff war, the Canadian government began investing more on border security and military.