US President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office next week, the White House has said.

The address, days before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, will take place Wednesday, at 8 pm Eastern Time (0100GMT Thursday).

The last time Biden delivered remarks from the Oval Office was to announce his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

On Friday, speaking from the Roosevelt Room, Biden said he didn't think that dropping out of the presidential race over the summer helped deliver the election to Trump.

Biden stepped aside amid enormous pressure from Democrats following a disastrous debate performance, and Kamala Harris ran in his place with just a few months to set up a campaign that normally is years in the making.

"I think I would have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have — would have beaten Trump," he said. "I thought it was important to unify the party. Even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party."

Biden said he didn't want to cause a divided party to lose an election, adding: "That's why I stepped aside. But I was confident she could win."