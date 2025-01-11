Saturday, January 11, 2025

1620 GMT — The Israeli army committed five violations of a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, bringing the total number of breaches since the agreement took effect on November 27 to 455.

The latest figure comes from statistics compiled by Anadolu Agency based on announcements by Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The violations included at least one strike by an Israeli army drone, demolitions of homes and buildings, and leveling operations.

In the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone struck a car in the town of Kounin, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Israeli army carried out blowing-up operations on homes and buildings in the Ayta al-Shaab town, resulting in loud explosions heard in several parts of southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone threw a stun grenade on people in Aitaroun town while moving their homes' furniture, according to NNA.

More updates 👇

1804 GMT — Israeli army attacks hospital, kills 14 Palestinians across Gaza

The Israeli army attacked a hospital in northern Gaza and killed 14 more Palestinians in strikes across Gaza in the course of its ongoing genocide.

In a statement, the Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza said the Israeli army opened heavy fire towards several parts and sections of the hospital. It, however, did not report any casualties.

Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike on a tent housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

1750 GMT — 'Netanyahu hasn't decided yet':Qassam replies to Israeli woman inquiring about husband's fate

The Hamas group's armed wing replied to a request by a former Israeli captive asking for a video to show that her husband in Hamas's captivity in Gaza is still alive.

The Qassam Brigades published a video in response to Sharon Cunio's request titled with a phrase that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu hasn't decided yet."

On Friday, former captive Sharon Cunio sent a video message in the Arabic language, asking the Qassam to send a video showing that her husband David is still alive.

The Qassam video showed photos of Sharon and her two twin daughters during their release from Gaza in November 2023 and also photos of her husband David.

1702 GMT — 3 Palestinians injured as illegal Israeli settlers attack West Bank village

Three Palestinians sustained injuries as dozens of illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the central occupied West Bank.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Lafi Shalabi, mayor of Turmus Ayya village, east of Ramallah city, said that 30 to 40 armed settlers attacked the village, set fire to two cars, and beat up three Palestinians.

He said the villagers confronted the settlers before the Israeli army's intervention.

1711 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu sends Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved sending the director of the Mossad foreign intelligence agency to ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks on the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office announced the decision. It was not immediately clear when David Barnea would travel to Qatar’s capital, Doha, site of the latest round of indirect talks between Israel and the Hamas resistance group.

His presence means high-level Israeli officials who would need to sign off on any agreement are now involved.

1500 GMT — 8 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in northern Gaza

At least eight Palestinians, including two women and two children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian medics.

The attack targeted the Halawa School in Jabalia, leaving 30 others injured. Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli drone struck a room inside the school, causing extensive casualties.

The Israeli army, in a statement, claimed it had targeted Hamas members operating from the school, a justification it has frequently used in similar incidents.

1344 GMT — Israel claims intercepting rocket fired from Gaza toward Karem Abu Salem military site

The Israeli army claimed that it successfully intercepted a rocket launched from southern Gaza toward the Karem Abu Salem military site.

In a statement, the army said its air defence system "successfully shot down the rocket after hearing the sound of sirens in the area."

The Israeli army confirmed that sirens were activated in the Karem Abu Salem region located along the southern Gaza border as well as in the nearby illegal settlement of Sderot.

1108 GMT — Gaza death toll rises over 46,500 amid Israel's genocidal war

At least 32 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,537, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

A ministry statement added that around 193 people were wounded by Israel's multiple bombardments, bringing the total number of wounded to 109,571.

The ministry also noted that thousands of Palestinians are still under the rubble and on the streets and that ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach them.

1013 GMT — Israeli deputy chief of staff requests to step down: Media

Israeli media has reported that Amir Baram, deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army, has requested to step down from his role by the end of February, citing strained relations with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Maj. Gen. Baram submitted his request to Halevi on Friday, asking to end his role at the end of February.

The decision is said to have caused a "shock" within the General Staff especially as Halevi also indicated to resign after the completion of a report on Israel's handling of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

0940 GMT — UNRWA transfers thousands of refugee files from Gaza, West Bank to ‘safe location’

The commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has said that thousands of archival refugee files from Gaza and the occupied West Bank have been transferred to a "safe location."

In a statement late Friday, Philippe Lazzarini emphasized that “UNRWA is the custodian of the Palestine Refugees' identity and history.”

He said "the Agency's family archives for Palestine Refugees have been kept and persevered for the past 75 years" and “Thanks to dedicated UNRWA teams, thousands of archive files from Gaza and the West Bank were brought to safety and digitised."

"The preservation of these files is essential to protecting the rights of Palestine Refugees under international law,” he said, adding: “It is time for a peaceful diplomatic solution that will end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict including addressing the plight of Palestine Refugees once and for all."

0903 GMT — Israel fears Houthi retaliation following joint air strikes in Yemen: Media

Israeli media has reported that security agencies are on high alert fearing a possible Houthi retaliation following a joint Israeli-American-British air strikes on targets in Yemen on Friday.

According to the Houthi group and Israeli confirmation, the strikes, which involved 25 air raids, targeted Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Amran governorate in the north, and Al Hudaida in the west . One person was killed, nine others were injured, and residential areas were damaged during the attacks.