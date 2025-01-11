Elon Musk has joined other artificial intelligence experts in claiming that there was little real-world data left to train AI models and that "peak data" would soon be reached.

During a recent livestream, he explained that nearly all of humanity's available knowledge had been processed in AI training.

"We've exhausted basically the cumulative sum of human knowledge … in AI training," said Musk during the livestream on X. "That happened basically last year."

Musk, who launched his own AI business, xAI, in 2023, suggested technology companies would have no choice but to turn to "synthetic" data — that is, generated by AI that leads to self-learning.

"The only way to then supplement that is with synthetic data where … it will sort of write an essay or come up with a thesis and then will grade itself and … go through this process of self-learning," he added.

Musk cautioned, however, that AI models' tendency to produce "hallucinations," inaccurate or nonsensical outputs, poses a risk to the synthetic data process.

He said hallucinations make using artificial material "challenging" because "how do you know if it … hallucinated the answer or it's a real answer."