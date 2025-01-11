Mexico launched a disarmament program Friday to diminish firearms in the country and prevent violent crimes with weapons.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the “Yes to disarmament, Yes to peace” program in Mexico City at a news conference at the doors of the Basilica of Guadalupe, a renowned Catholic cathedral and national landmark.

"What are weapons for? Weapons are a symbol of violence, a symbol of death. The Armed Forces are armed, but we don't want any family to have a weapon, especially if we know that someone is involved in violence or has come into contact with a criminal group," said Sheinbaum.

North of 200,000 weapons are introduced annually into Mexico from the US and close to 70 percent of all murders in Mexico are committed with a firearm.

'No weapons in our country'