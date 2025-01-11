WORLD
South Korean crashed jet's black boxes stop recording before impact
Authorities are investigating the cause of the malfunction of Jeju Air's flight data and voice recorders, which stopped functioning just minutes before the deadly crash.
The Jeju Air crash investigation centers around the black boxes that stopped recording minutes before impact. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 11, 2025

The flight data and cockpit voice recorders on the Jeju Air jet that crashed on December 29 stopped recording about four minutes before the airliner hit a concrete structure at South Korea's Muan airport, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

Authorities investigating the disaster that killed 179 people, the worst on South Korean soil, plan to analyse what caused the "black boxes" to stop recording, the ministry said in a statement.

The voice recorder was initially analysed in South Korea, and, when data was found to be missing, then sent to a US National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, the ministry said.

The damaged flight data recorder was taken to the United States for analysis in cooperation with the US safety regulator, the ministry has said.

Jeju Air 7C2216, which departed the Thai capital Bangkok for Muan in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport's runway, exploding into flames after hitting an embankment.

The pilots told air traffic control the aircraft had suffered a bird strike and declared an emergency about four minutes before it crashed into the embankment exploding in flames.

Two injured crew members, sitting in the tail section, were rescued.

SOURCE:Reuters
