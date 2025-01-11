WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nobel laureate Malala returns to Pakistan for girls' education summit
Yousafzai became a household name after she was attacked by the Pakistani Taliban on a school bus in the remote Swat valley in 2012.
Nobel laureate Malala returns to Pakistan for girls' education summit
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai (2R) arrives to attend an international summit on 'Girls' Education in Muslim Communities', in Islamabad on January 11, 2025. / Photo: AFP / Others
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said on Saturday she was "overwhelmed" to be back in her native Pakistan, as she arrived for a global summit on girls' education in Muslim communities.

The education activist was shot by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or the Pakistani Taliban, in 2012 when she was a schoolgirl and has returned to the country only a handful of times since.

"I'm truly honoured, overwhelmed and happy to be back in Pakistan," she said as she arrived at the conference in the capital Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to open the two-day summit on Saturday morning. It will bring together representatives from Muslim-majority countries. Yousafzai is due to address the summit on Sunday.

RelatedNobel prize winner Malala visits former home in Pakistan
RECOMMENDED

Yousafzai became a household name after she was attacked by the Pakistani Taliban on a school bus in the remote Swat valley in 2012.

The Pakistani Taliban is not the same as the Afghan Taliban. These are two different entities with contrasting ambitions and their leadership has almost always varied, though many of their affiliates have shared close family ties.

She was evacuated to the United Kingdom and became a global advocate for girls' education and, at the age of 17, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say