The United Nations has urged all parties in Myanmar to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law following an air strike by the junta government that killed dozens in the western state of Rakhine this week.

The attack comes as the Southeast Asian nation’s civil war approaches its fourth year.

The air strike targeted Kyauk Ni Maw village in Yanbye township on Wednesday afternoon, destroying approximately 500 homes and claiming more than 40 lives, according to a statement from the UN and the civilian National Unity Government on Friday.

The Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group engaged in conflict with the Myanmar junta, also reported the incident, releasing the names of 26 Muslim villagers killed and 12 others injured.

Reuters has not independently verified the reports. The junta government has not responded to requests for comment on the attack.