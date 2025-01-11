TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises 11 PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq
Turkish authorities say that the targeted terrorists in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions, areas frequently used by the PKK as hideouts for planning cross-border attacks.
Türkiye neutralises 11 PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq
The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 11, 2025

Turkish security forces have neutralised 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, the National Defence Ministry has announced.

The operation targeted terrorists in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions, areas frequently used by the PKK as hideouts for planning cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

The ministry’s statement on Saturday reaffirmed Ankara's determination to combat terrorism, emphasising its commitment to "eliminate terrorism at its source."

RelatedTürkiye prioritises Iraq's stability and security — Erdogan

The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye.

RECOMMENDED

The group has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

Northern Iraq has often been a focal point for Turkish anti-terror operations, as PKK terrorists use the mountainous terrain to shelter and coordinate attacks.

The latest operation underscores Türkiye’s resolve to address these threats proactively and ensure national security.

The National Defence Ministry reiterated that Türkiye will continue its uncompromising fight against terrorism to secure peace and stability in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say