Turkish security forces have neutralised 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, the National Defence Ministry has announced.

The operation targeted terrorists in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions, areas frequently used by the PKK as hideouts for planning cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

The ministry’s statement on Saturday reaffirmed Ankara's determination to combat terrorism, emphasising its commitment to "eliminate terrorism at its source."

The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye.