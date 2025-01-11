TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Time to end the turmoil of the last half-century — Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan underlines the importance of national unity and the country's resilience against threats, referencing the ongoing struggle against terrorism.
Time to end the turmoil of the last half-century — Erdogan
Erdogan says that Türkiye's proactive strategy to eliminate terrorism at its source has significantly weakened terror groups. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the need to end the challenges and turmoil Türkiye has faced over the past 150 years, especially in the last half-century.

"For the past 150 years, particularly in the last half-century, we have endured turmoil. It is now time to say 'enough' and to speak new words," Erdogan said at his party's 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in Diyarbakir.

Erdogan emphasised unity, stating, "We will not allow the unity of our nation, the integrity of our homeland, and the perpetual strength of our state to be consumed by these serpents and scorpions," referencing a line by poet Ahmed Arif.

He also highlighted the ongoing fight against terrorism, praising the resilience of the "Diyarbakir mothers" protesting for five years to reunite with their children abducted by the PKK terrorist group.

"Through our strategy of neutralising terrorism at its source, terror groups have suffered significant losses in manpower and resources," Erdogan noted.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedCornered separatist terrorists in Syria seek new patrons — Erdogan

"We will tear down the veil of terror"

Referring to the broader geopolitical struggle, Erdogan remarked, "Those who try to exploit the legacy of Salahaddin Ayyubi for imperialist goals are the common enemy of us all. No one can enslave his descendants at the gates of Zionists."

Erdogan also called for an end to divisions, saying: "Whoever sows discord between Turks and Kurds is not only an enemy of both, but also an enemy of all Muslims. Together we will tear down the veil of terror between Turks and Kurds, between Kurds and Arabs, especially in Syria.

He concluded with a strong assertion of Türkiye’s transformation, "The old Türkiye is gone. There is no more submission, no more compliance with imposed conditions. Today’s Türkiye is united with all its people, standing up against oppression not only within its borders but also globally."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say