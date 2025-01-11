Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the need to end the challenges and turmoil Türkiye has faced over the past 150 years, especially in the last half-century.

"For the past 150 years, particularly in the last half-century, we have endured turmoil. It is now time to say 'enough' and to speak new words," Erdogan said at his party's 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in Diyarbakir.

Erdogan emphasised unity, stating, "We will not allow the unity of our nation, the integrity of our homeland, and the perpetual strength of our state to be consumed by these serpents and scorpions," referencing a line by poet Ahmed Arif.

He also highlighted the ongoing fight against terrorism, praising the resilience of the "Diyarbakir mothers" protesting for five years to reunite with their children abducted by the PKK terrorist group.

"Through our strategy of neutralising terrorism at its source, terror groups have suffered significant losses in manpower and resources," Erdogan noted.