Kabul asks Islamabad to stop attacks inside Afghanistan
Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claims Pakistani forces targeted civilians in eastern Kunar province.
Taliban spokesman said that Pakistani forces targeted Sarkano District in Kunar, struck houses, killing livestock and forcing residents to leave their homes. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025

The Afghan Taliban interim administration asked Pakistan to stop cross-border attacks inside Afghanistan, according to local media.

Afghan Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Pakistani forces targeted civilians in eastern Kunar province on Thursday night, causing casualties, Tolo News reported.

"In Kunar province, rockets hit certain areas causing casualties. Livestock, in particular, have been killed. We condemn these rocket attacks by Pakistan and demand the cessation of such actions," Mujahid said.

He added that Pakistani forces targeted Sarkano District in Kunar, struck houses, killing 10 livestock and forcing residents to leave their homes.

Local media also reported that one Afghan security official was killed and two were injured, however, Mujahid did not share any details about casualties.

So far, the Pakistani Army also has not confirmed nor denied any attack in Kunar province.

'Solid evidence'

The Pakistani military conducted air strikes in the eastern Paktika province of Afghanistan on December 24. Taliban officials accused Islamabad of violating Afghan territory while simultaneously claiming to seek peace.

Islamabad, however, stated that Pakistani security forces carried out the security "operation" based on "solid evidence" and that they had killed "terrorists."

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also reported receiving "credible" information indicating that dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed in the airstrikes by Pakistan’s military forces in ea stern Paktika.

Kabul further lodged a formal protest with Islamabad, summoning Pakistan's charge d'affaires in Afghanistan and vowing to "not leave this cowardly act unanswered."

Meanwhile, Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat accused Islamabad of hosting Daesh terrorists and said Kabul possessed evidence that indicates that Daesh is operating on Pakistani soil.

His statement came after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said that terrorist groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al Qaeda, are operating from Afghan soil.

Islamabad says terrorists from the banned TTP are based in Afghanistan, from where they carry out attacks in Pakistan.

SOURCE:AA
