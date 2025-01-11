The commander of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has said his troops "lost Wad Madani", the state capital of Al-Jazira, as the army launched an offensive.

In an audio address to his fighters and the Sudanese people on Saturday, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed to "regain all" of the central Sudanese city, which has been under RSF control since December 2023.

The army, battling the RSF since April of that year, said it had entered the city on Saturday and was "clearing the remnants of the rebels".

Government officials, loyal to the army, have hailed the recapture of the key city, a strategic crossroads of supply highways linking several states.

It is also the nearest major town to the war-torn capital Khartoum, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north.

"Today we lost a round, we did not lose the battle," Daglo said.

A video the army shared on social media earlier showed fighters claiming to be inside Wad Madani, after an army source said they had "stormed the city's eastern entrance".

The footage appeared to be shot on the western side of Hantoub Bridge in northern Wad Madani, which has been under RSF control since December 2023.