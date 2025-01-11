Ethiopia and Somalia have agreed to restore and enhance their bilateral relations through full diplomatic representation in their respective capitals, the two nations have announced in a joint statement.

This agreement on Saturday follows Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's warm reception of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, where the leaders held high-level discussions focused on strengthening relations and addressing mutual priorities.

In April 2024, Somalia expelled the Ethiopian ambassador amid the Somaliland port deal dispute and shut down Addis Ababa’s consulates in Hargeisa as tensions mounted, until the dispute was resolved through the Türkiye-brokered Ankara Declaration.

The two leaders also stressed the importance of their diplomatic missions closely cooperating in multilateral and regional forums on issues of shared interest, according to the statement.

Reiterating their commitment to the Ankara Declaration, they agreed to expedite the technical negotiations outlined in the agreement.