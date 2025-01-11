The details of the Gaza ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas are "almost complete," an Israeli newspaper reported on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced he greenlighted a high-level delegation to fly to Qatar to continue discussions following developments.

A statement said the delegation includes Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet director Ron Bar, the Israeli army official responsible for the hostages, Nitzan Alon, and Netanyahu's political advisor Ophir Falk.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Israeli political sources as saying that "90 percent of the details of the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas have been agreed upon."

The sources claimed that the main sticking point between the two parties is that Hamas wants "guarantees" that Israel implements the second phase of the deal and links it with the first phase.

A genocidal war on Gaza

The newspaper added that Hamas is concerned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may resume war after completion of the deal's first phase.