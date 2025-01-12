Health officials have warned people living in Los Angeles to stay indoors because of dangerous wildfire smoke wreathing the area.

Monster blazes tearing through America's second-largest city are pumping toxic clouds into the air blanketing a vast region with choking fumes.

"We are all experiencing this wildfire smoke which is a mix of small particles of gasses and water vapours" Anish Mahajan of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told a press conference on Saturday.

"It's those small particles that get into our noses and throats and cause those sore throats and headaches.

"Everyone in the areas where there's visible smoke or the smell of smoke and even where you don't see that we know that the air quality is poor so you should limit outdoor exposure as much as possible."

Mahajan said even healthy individuals should stay inside as much as possible using some kind of air filtration system.

Public health emergency