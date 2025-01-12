WORLD
2 MIN READ
Czech restaurant gas cylinder explosion kills six people
The blast set the building on fire, emergency services say.
Czech restaurant gas cylinder explosion kills six people
"The fire spread extremely fast after a gas heater was probably knocked over," says rescue service. / Photo: @hasici_cr/X / Others
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025

A restaurant fire in a northwestern city in the Czech Republic killed six people and injured eight, rescue services said Sunday.

"The fire spread extremely fast after a gas heater was probably knocked over," the local fire service posted on X.

The fire occurred in a restaurant at a housing estate in the city of Most, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of the capital Prague.

It started at 2217 GMT on Saturday and was under control by midnight, the fire service said.

RECOMMENDED

"Despite all efforts... the fire had tragic consequences for six people," it said.

Eight others were injured, six of them seriously. They were taken to hospitals in Prague, Most and the regional capital of Ustinad Labem.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on X that firefighters had evacuated about 30 people from the restaurant and an adjacent block of flats.

RelatedAt least 13 workers killed in gas explosion at Czech mine
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say