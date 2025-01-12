TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises nine PKK/YPG terrorists in cross-border operations
The Defence ministry says that three PKK terrorists were targeted in northern Iraq, while six others were targeted in northern Syria.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 12, 2025

Turkish security forces have neutralised a total of nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry announced.

Three PKK terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock and Metina regions of northern Iraq, the ministry said on X on Sunday.

It added that the other six terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and the Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria.

The ministry reiterated its determination to eliminate terrorism at its source.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralise to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye's anti-terror operations

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In northern Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful an ti-terror operations since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. YPG is PKK’s Syrian branch.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
