Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his counterparts from around the globe on the sidelines of the Riyadh meeting that discussed the latest situation in Syria.

The country's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday on X that Hakan Fidan met with the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the foreign minister of the new administration in Syria, Asaad Hassan al Shaibani.

Fidan also met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, US Under Secretary of State John Bass and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on the margins of the meeting. No further information on the meetings was provided by the officials.

Türkiye will do its part to "help ease the difficult path" ahead for the Syrian people, Fidan has said.

Fidan attended on Sunday a meeting on Syria's future in the Saudi capital Riyadh, alongside foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Syria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, the Turkish foreign ministry said on X.

A new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa has taken charge in Syria after the ouster of Bashar al Assad last month. It has urged the lifting of sanctions to recover from the nearly 14 years of civil war.

Fidan said if YPG/PKK, the so-called SDF, is genuine in its efforts to integrate with Syria's central government, it should announce its dissolution.

The SDF is led by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

He stressed that preserving Syria's territorial integrity and unity must remain the "primary focus."