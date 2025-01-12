WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU ministers to discuss lifting of Syria sanctions: EU foreign policy chief
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasised the need for tangible progress in a political transition that reflects Syria in all its diversity following the fall of the Assad regime.
EU ministers to discuss lifting of Syria sanctions: EU foreign policy chief
Foreign ministers from Arab and Western countries discuss the situation in Syria following last month’s fall of the Bashar al Assad regime. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
January 12, 2025

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has announced that easing sanctions on Syria is on their agenda.

“We will be looking at how to ease sanctions. But this must follow tangible progress in a political transition that reflects Syria in all its diversity,” Kallas said at a Syria meeting held in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday.

Stressing that both hopes and challenges exist in Syria, Kallas said on X that she will discuss the ongoing transition process in Syria with the foreign ministers of Gulf, Middle Eastern, and European countries.

She expressed the EU’s readiness to help in the transition process. The EU is here to help in this transition, where we are needed and can be of most use,” she added.

RECOMMENDED

Foreign ministers from Arab and Western countries held a meeting in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss the situation in Syria following last month’s fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa has now taken control of the country.

RelatedTürkiye ready to ‘ease the difficult path ahead’ for Syrians — Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say