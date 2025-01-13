Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was removed from a Frontier Airlines following a dispute over seating arrangements in the exit row, with a viral clip capturing the heated exchange.

The footage shows airline staff asking Nurmagomedov to change his seat, citing regulations, which he refused to comply with.

A flight attendant is heard warning the retired fighter that a supervisor could be called to escort him off the plane. Moments later, Nurmagomedov voluntarily left the aircraft.

It was initially reported that the flight was operated by Alaska Airlines. However, Nurmagomedov clarified in a post on X that the airline was Fly Frontier.

"First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir," he posted.

"I did my best to stay calm and respectful as you can see on the video. But those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients," he added.

The incident was captured on another passenger’s mobile phone, in which the flight attendant can be heard saying: "We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row … I am not going to do this back and forth. I’ll go call a supervisor. You can either take a different seat or we can go ahead and escort you off the plane."

Nurmagomedov responded by saying: "It’s not fair. When I was in check-in, they asked me if I know English, and I said yes. Then why do you guys do this?"