WORLD
2 MIN READ
Massive rally in Bucharest protests annulment of presidential election
The court’s decision came after the Supreme Council of National Defence declassified secret service documents that showed interference by a "state actor" in the electoral process in the country.
Massive rally in Bucharest protests annulment of presidential election
The AUR party organised a massive rally with tens of thousands supporting Calin Georgescu, the first-round election winner. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
January 12, 2025

A massive rally was held in Romania’s capital city of Bucharest in protest against the Supreme Court’s December decision annulling presidential elections, local media reported.

The rally organised by the Alliance for the Unions of Romanians (AUR) party was attended by tens of thousands of people, overwhelmingly supporters of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the elections’ first round held on November 24, 2024, according to broadcaster Antenna 3 CNN on Sunday.

"We clarify that the demonstration belongs to the Romanian people, with the AUR only offering the platform for those who want to express their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the presidential elections and who demand the resumption of the electoral process, starting with the second round," the party announced in a statement.

On December 6, 2024, Romanian Constitutional Court annulled the presidential run-off scheduled for December 8, and the results of the first round of the November 24 election.

RECOMMENDED

The court’s decision came after the Supreme Council of National Defense declassified secret service documents that showed interference by a "state actor" in the electoral process in the country.

Calin Georgescu, known for Eurosceptic and far-right views, came first in the first round of the election by winning some 23 percent of votes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say