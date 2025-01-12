WORLD
3 MIN READ
Incumbent Milanovic elected as Croatia's president
The outspoken Milanovic, backed by the left-wing opposition, won more than 49 percent of the vote in the contest's first round two weeks ago narrowly missing an outright victory.
Incumbent Milanovic elected as Croatia's president
Croatians see the presidency as key to providing a political balance. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025

Croatia's incumbent President Zoran Milanovic was re-elected in a landslide, defeating his conservative rival in a run-off, official results showed.

Milanovic took over 74 percent of the vote on Sunday and Dragan Primorac, backed by the centre-right HDZ party that governs Croatia, nearly 26 percent, with more than 90 percent of the votes counted.

While the role of the president is largely ceremonial in Croatia, Milanovic's wide victory is the latest setback for the HDZ and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic Milanovic's political arch-rival after a high-profile corruption affair in November.

Turnout Sunday was nearly 44 percent, slightly lower than in the first round, the electoral commission said.

The vote was held as the European Union member nation of 3.8 million people struggles with the highest inflation rate in the eurozone, endemic corruption and a labour shortage.

Even with its limited roles, many Croatians see the presidency as key to providing a political balance by preventing one party from holding all the levers of power.

RelatedCroat and Serb nationalism threatens Bosnia, but no one is paying attention

'A political omnivore'

The former Yugoslav republic has been mainly governed by the HDZ since declaring independence in 1991.

RECOMMENDED

Milanovic, a former left-wing prime minister, won the presidency in 2020 with the backing of the main opposition Social Democrats (SDP) party.

A key figure in the country's political scene for nearly two decades, he has increasingly employed offensive, populist rhetoric during frequent attacks aimed at EU and local officials.

"Milanovic is a sort of a political omnivore," political analyst Zarko Puhovski told AFP, saying the president was largely seen as the "only, at least symbolic, counterbalance to the government and Plenkovic's power".

On Sunday, after voting in Zagreb and voicing confidence in victory, Milanovic criticised Brussels as "in many ways autocratic and non-representative," run by unelected officials.

The 58-year-old also regularly pans the HDZ over the party's perennial problems with corruption.

"Croatia has been and will always remain my number one priority."

Milanovic condemned the Russia-Ukraine war but has also criticised the West's military support for Kiev.

RelatedCroatia joins Eurozone and Schengen area by 2023
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say