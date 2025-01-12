Vast crowds of Hindu pilgrims in India readied to bathe in sacred waters for the Kumbh Mela festival, with organisers expecting 400 million people the largest gathering of humanity.

The millennia-old Kumbh Mela, a sacred show of religious piety, ritual bathing, and a logistical challenge of staggering proportions, is held at the site where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Businesswoman Reena Rai's voice quivered with excitement as she spoke about her "religious reasons" for joining the sprawling tents packed along the river banks in the north Indian city of Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.

"As a Hindu, this is an unmissable occasion," the 38-year-old said, who travelled around 1,000 kilometres from Madhya Pradesh state to participate in the festival, which runs from Monday until February 26.

Saffron-robed monks and naked ash-smeared ascetics roamed the crowds offering blessings to devotees, many of whom walked for weeks to reach the site.

Organisers say the scale of the Kumbh Mela is that of a temporary country with numbers expected to total more than the combined populations of the United States and Canada.

"Some 350 to 400 million devotees are going to visit the mela, so you can imagine the scale of preparations," festival spokesman Vivek Chaturvedi said ahead of the opening.

Hindu monks carrying huge flags of their respective sects began marching towards the river on Sunday evening.

Tractors turned into chariots carrying life-size idols of Hindu gods rolled by behind them, accompanied by elephants, as pilgrims exulted in the beat of drums and honking horns.

'Everything is so beautiful'

There is no formal opening ceremony, but it is expected to begin in the cold hours before dawn when pilgrims surge forward to begin bathing in the waters.

The festival is rooted in Hindu mythology, a battle between deities and demons for control of a pitcher containing the nectar of immortality.

Organising authorities are calling it the great, or "Maha" Kumbh Mela.

The riverside in Prayagraj has turned into a mammoth sea of tents some luxury, others simple tarpaulins.