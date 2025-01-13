WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Colonial powers working to fuel conflicts in Africa': Sudan's Burhan
Al Burhan arrived in Guinea-Bissau, the second stop on an African tour that began in Mali and also includes Sierra Leone and Senegal.
'Colonial powers working to fuel conflicts in Africa': Sudan's Burhan
Embalo expresses hope for peace in Sudan as soon as possible. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2025

Sudan’s leader has said that "colonial powers" are fuelling conflicts in Africa.

Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, made the remarks during his meeting with Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo at the presidential palace in the capital Bissau, according to a statement from the council on Sunday.

The council said Al Burhan and Embalo held a bilateral summit to discuss relations between their countries and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Al Burhan explained the situation in Sudan in light of the rebellion led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state and its institutions, the statement said.

"There are colonial powers working to fuel conflicts on the African continent,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

He noted that "Africa is now experiencing an awakening, enabling it to resist foreign interference in African affairs. We commend the efforts of some African nations that have risen against both old and modern colonialism.”

Embalo expressed hope for peace in Sudan as soon as possible, according to the statement.

Al Burhan arrived Sunday in Guinea-Bissau, the second stop on an African tour that began in Mali on Saturday and also includes Sierra Leone and Senegal.

RelatedSudan’s silent war: A crisis ignored at the world’s peril
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say