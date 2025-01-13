Sudan’s leader has said that "colonial powers" are fuelling conflicts in Africa.

Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, made the remarks during his meeting with Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo at the presidential palace in the capital Bissau, according to a statement from the council on Sunday.

The council said Al Burhan and Embalo held a bilateral summit to discuss relations between their countries and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Al Burhan explained the situation in Sudan in light of the rebellion led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state and its institutions, the statement said.

"There are colonial powers working to fuel conflicts on the African continent,” he said.