Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have made inroads into Africa, with solutions developed in Türkiye from UAV technologies undertaking new missions abroad.

Turkish drone company Zyrone Dynamics, renowned for its expertise in rotary-wing and variable-volume UAVs, has added a significant milestone to its export achievements.

The company recently exported its ZD100 and ZD200 rotary-wing UAVs to an African country, where they will play a critical role in missions such as disaster search and rescue operations and the delivery of cargo to vital locations.

Both the ZD100 and ZD200 models are distinguished by their advanced technical capabilities and versatile applications.

The ZD100 sets itself apart from competitors with an impressive flight time of 80 minutes, a payload capacity of 3 kilograms, and a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour.

Designed for ease of use and compactness, it excels in challenging environments thanks to its monocoque carbon body, which ensures durability and resilience in harsh weather conditions.

The ZD100 is particularly valued for its high performance and adaptability across diverse terrains and operational needs.

The ZD200, designed for more demanding missions, boasts a maximum payload capacity of 20 kilograms and can achieve a flight range of over 25 kilometres when carrying a 10-kilogram payload.

Its modular design supports the integration of specialised equipment such as thermal cameras, LIDAR sensors and environmental monitoring tools, making it suitable for tasks ranging from critical infrastructure inspections to coastline mapping and mine surveillance.

Built with a durable carbon frame, the ZD200 can withstand wind speeds of up to 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) per hour, ensuring reliable performance in harsh conditions.