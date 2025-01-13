WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting TurkStream pipeline infrastructure
Moscow said it shot down nine Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack a compressor station connected to the TurkStream gas pipeline in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia.
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting TurkStream pipeline infrastructure
Russian gas flows to Türkiye and Europe through the TurkStream gas pipeline. / Photo: TurkStream official website / Others
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
January 13, 2025

Russia said on Monday it had downed nine Ukrainian drones that tried to attack part of the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows to Türkiye and Europe.

The Russian defence ministry said the attack was aimed against a compressor station -- a vital infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline -- near the village of Gai-Kodzar in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, but the facility was working normally and there were no casualties.

"On January 11, the Kyiv regime, in order to cut off gas supplies to European countries, attempted an attack with nine drones," on a gas compressor station in southern Russia that supplies the TurkStream pipeline, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said all the drones were shot down, with the falling debris causing minor damage.

RECOMMENDED

The statement said there were no casualties among personnel situated at the station, though infrastructure within the facility received minor damage due to fragments from the downed drones.

"The emergency response teams of PJSC Gazprom promptly eliminated the consequences of the fall of fragments, and the equipment was restored," it added, indicating there were no disruptions in the station's operations.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say