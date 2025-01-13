Russia said on Monday it had downed nine Ukrainian drones that tried to attack part of the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows to Türkiye and Europe.

The Russian defence ministry said the attack was aimed against a compressor station -- a vital infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline -- near the village of Gai-Kodzar in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, but the facility was working normally and there were no casualties.

"On January 11, the Kyiv regime, in order to cut off gas supplies to European countries, attempted an attack with nine drones," on a gas compressor station in southern Russia that supplies the TurkStream pipeline, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said all the drones were shot down, with the falling debris causing minor damage.