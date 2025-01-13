Turkish security forces have "neutralised" six PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Three PKK terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq, the ministry stated on X, vowing that the Turkish Armed Forces will "continue to take preventive and destructive measures against terrorist organisations."

It added that three more terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria.

"We are determined to destroy terrorism at its source," the ministry said.

In another major development, Turkish and Syrian authorities captured Muhammed Dib Korali in a joint operation. Korali is one of the perpetrators behind the 2013 terror attack in southern Türkiye that killed 53 people.

A widening net

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, were killed or captured.