On January 1, Ukraine terminated the transit of Russian gas to Europe, ending 34 years of almost uninterrupted supply since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Some in the West have celebrated this as a victory over Russia.

If anything, it is a potential victory for Türkiye as the Southern Corridor – a 3,500 km-long route for transporting natural gas – rises in strategic importance to European industries rocked by high prices and low productivity.

For all practical purposes, the sale, purchase and supply of gas or any other commodity are entirely commercial matters.

However, Russian gas has long been politicised in the West, more so in the context of the crisis in Ukraine that started in 2014 and eventually led to Moscow launching what it called a “special military operation” against Kiev in 2022.

Ukraine’s recent decision to end the long-standing gas supply route to Europe seems just another minor twist in that soap opera.

In the big scheme, it won’t strike a major blow to Russia, despite Poland’s Foreign Minister declaring it a victory.

Gas, like oil, flows to where the demand is. The war in Ukraine has seen a huge increase in Russian oil supplies to India and a continued growth in Russian gas supplies to China. Meanwhile, Russia has also increased its LNG exports to Europe to replace cheaper piped gas supplies.

Numbers don’t lie. And export data shows that Russia hasn’t been weakened, although its economy has undoubtedly endured seismic shifts.

Since 2014, Russia has, on average, exported $420bn worth of goods each year, two-thirds of that oil and gas. After a hugely profitable year in 2022 when energy prices surged, Russia remained above that trend average in 2023 and looks set to repeat it when 2024 data is compiled. There’s nothing that suggests 2025 will be different, either.

Winners and losers

The two biggest losers here will be the unrecognised breakaway region of Transnistria within Moldova.

In a perverse arrangement, a major power station in Transnistrian supplied around one-third of all Moldovan electricity using Russian gas piped across Ukraine.

Authorities in Tiraspol – the biggest city of Transnistria – need to engage with the Moldovan government in Chisinau to resolve energy shortages in both places.

Specifically, Transnistria may have to bite the bullet on more expensive gas delivered from Europe to restart its power plant and provide electricity to Moldova in return.

Of greater strategic importance is Slovakia. By picking a fight with an EU and NATO member, Zelenskyy may have bitten off his nose to spite his face: Slovakia, with Hungary, will almost certainly act as a major spoiler against Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO and the EU.

It’s a timely reminder of how, in the war in Ukraine, statecraft has often been victim to the tyranny of short-term thinking.

Ukraine will lose up to $1bn per year in gas transit fees from its decision. It is one of the ironies of this long-running saga, that since the rise in tensions, Ukraine lobbied Western powers to pressure Russia into maintaining gas transit.

In 2014, Ukraine received around $3bn per year in gas transit fees, and in the face of huge economic challenges, wanted to retain this revenue.

Even in 2024, the idea of swapping Azeri gas for Russian gas through the Ukrainian transit system was also mooted, allowing Ukraine to retain its lucrative transit income.

Slovakia was a key partner to Ukraine in 2014, when the decision was taken to cease the purchase of gas directly from Russia and to replace it with a so-called reverse flow in which Europe would supply gas to Ukraine.

All the indications are that Slovakia will be able to resolve any gas supply issues over the winter from other sources, albeit at a much greater cost and with a reduction in income from gas transit. Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that cutting gas transit via Ukraine would hurt the EU more than it hurts Russia.

For now, Europe has decisively turned its back on piped Russian gas regardless of the cost in economic self-harm. As for the potential political tremors, mainstream voters will likely abandon the centrist parties and choose the far-right and hard-left.