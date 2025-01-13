Speaking at an introduction to the "Year of Family" Promotion Programme in the capital Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underlined the importance of protecting children and young people from "harmful deviant ideologies" that "threaten families and community structures," which he said was nations’ common responsibility.

President Erdogan said on Monday that gender-neutralisation policies that use LGBT as a "battering ram" are harmful primarily to "the family and the sanctity of the family institution."

"These contents, which are served in a conscious, deliberate, and insistent way, lead to gaining space in LGBT and other gross trends, especially in the policies of gender-neutralisation," the president said.