Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has named President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Nawaf Salam to form a new government.

Monday's move came after Salam secured the backing of 84 lawmakers in the 128-seat parliament.

The Lebanese president invited Salam to form the country's new government, Presidency Director General Antoine Choucair told a press conference in Beirut.

Salam is currently outside Lebanon and is set to return on Tuesday, he added.

Choucair said 84 lawmakers supported Salam to form the new government, while nine MPs voted for caretaker Premier Najib Mikati to form the cabinet.