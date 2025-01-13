CLIMATE
Los Angeles wildfires projected to cause over $250B in losses
The AccuWeather's estimate surpasses the $225 billion to $250 billion losses from Hurricane Helene in 2024 and the $13 billion to $16 billion damages from the Maui wildfires in 2023.
Firefighters have made significant progress on the Hurst Fire, which is 89 percent contained, while the Palisades and Eaton Fires remain less contained./ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
January 13, 2025

The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles are projected to cause $250 billion to $275 billion in damages and economic losses, according to AccuWeather.

"These wildfires are already among California's worst," said Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather's chief meteorologist. "Should a large number of additional structures be burned in the coming days, it may become the worst wildfire in modern California history based on the number of structures burned and economic loss."

This damage estimate surpasses the total losses from the entire 2020 US wildfire season, Porter noted.

AccuWeather's estimate surpasses the $225 billion to $250 billion losses from Hurricane Helene in 2024 and the $13 billion to $16 billion damages from the Maui wildfires in 2023.

The figures are preliminary, with fires still spreading and damage reports ongoing, AccuWeather warned.

Meanwhile, residents of Los Angeles are bracing for a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" as powerful winds are expected to return this week, raising concerns for firefighting efforts.

Firefighters have made significant progress on the Hurst Fire, which is 89 percent contained, while the Palisades and Eaton Fires remain less contained.

Dozens arrested

Meanwhile, police said a total of 34 people have been arrested, including 30 people who were arrested after violating a 12-hour curfew in the area of the Eaton Fire, which has devastated wide swathes of the foothill community of Altadena.

An additional four people were arrested in the area of the Palisades Fire.

"We understand, again, that people want to go back, but it is dangerous to do so, and we will not put anybody's safety at risk," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters.

"If you do not have business in the evacuation areas, do not go there. Please. You're infringing upon the work that our first responders need to attend to."

Arrests were made for a variety of offences, not just looting, including curfew violations, operating a drone unlawfully, and possession of narcotics and firearms in evacuation zones.

Authorities issued a 6 pm to 6 am curfew for parts of Los Angeles and its surrounding county last week that remains in effect as firefighters continue to battle raging infernos that have destroyed thousands of structures in the area and claimed the lives of 24 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
