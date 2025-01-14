WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump's House allies introduce bill to authorise Greenland's purchase
The bill, called "Make Greenland Great Again Act", states that Trump is authorised to enter negotiations with Denmark on January 20 after he takes office.
Trump's House allies introduce bill to authorise Greenland's purchase
Last week, Trump declined to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 14, 2025

US House Republicans have introduced a bill that would allow President-elect Donald Trump to enter into potential negotiations with Denmark to acquire Greenland.

Called "Make Greenland Great Again Act," the bill was introduced by Republican Representative Andy Ogles on Monday.

"Congress hereby authorises the President, beginning at 12:01 pm Eastern Standard Time on January 20, 2025, to seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," the draft bill read.

"Not later than five calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark relating to the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit to the appropriate congressional committees the agreement, including all related materials and annexes," it added.

RelatedTrump Jr. 'bribed' poor residents to back father's plan to buy Greenland

Push and push back

RECOMMENDED

Last week, Trump declined to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

"I can't assure you, you're talking about Panama and Greenland. No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security," Trump told reporters during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "I'm not going to commit to that."

Greenland has been controlled by Denmark for centuries, previously as a colony and now as a semi-sovereign territory under the Danish realm.

It is subject to the Danish constitution, meaning any change to its legal status would require a constitutional amendment.

Prime Minister Mute Egede, who has stepped up a push for independence, has repeatedly said the island is not for sale and that it is up to its people to decide their future.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain