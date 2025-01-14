WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hunter Biden prosecutor slams president's criticism
Special Counsel David Weiss says President Joe Biden's criticism of the probe against Hunter Biden "erodes public confidence in an institution that is essential to preserving the rule of law."
Hunter Biden prosecutor slams president's criticism
Hunter Biden and his legal team have repeatedly alleged that political pressure pushed Weiss to abandon plea negotiations and instead pursue indictments that carried far greater legal jeopardy. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 14, 2025

The US special counsel who prosecuted Democratic President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, called the president's criticisms of the cases "gratuitous and wrong" in a final report on his probe.

Special Counsel David Weiss brought cases against Hunter Biden for lying about his drug use when he purchased a gun in 2018 and for evading paying $1.4 million in taxes.

Joe Biden pardoned his son in December for those offences and other conduct over an 11-year period after previously pledging he would not. In issuing the pardon, Biden said the cases had been improperly influenced by "raw politics."

"This statement is gratuitous and wrong," Weiss wrote in his final report on Monday.

The criticism "undermines the very foundation of what makes America's justice system fair and equitable," Weiss wrote. "It erodes public confidence in an institution that is essential to preserving the rule of law."

Justice Department regulations require special counsels, who are appointed to give sensitive investigations a degree of independence from department leadership, to submit a final report at the end of their probe.

Weiss, who has wrapped up his probe, used the report to issue a pointed defence of the Hunter Biden cases and hit back at Joe Biden's criticisms.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June after a trial in Delaware federal court on the gun charges and later pleaded guilty to tax charges in Los Angeles.

RECOMMENDED

Weiss secured indictments in both cases after a plea deal that would have likely allowed Hunter Biden to avoid prison time unravelled in 2023 under questioning from a federal judge.

RelatedBiden's move to pardon Hunter draws criticism from Republicans, Democrats

'He broke the law'

Hunter Biden, who has spoken publicly about his struggles with drug addiction, faced years of scrutiny from Republican lawmakers, particularly over his foreign business dealings.

Hunter Biden and his legal team have repeatedly alleged that political pressure pushed Weiss to abandon plea negotiations and instead pursue indictments that carried far greater legal jeopardy.

They argued that the tax and gun cases were ones that federal prosecutors ordinarily would not have pursued.

Weiss investigated Hunter Biden for years, first as US attorney in Delaware appointed by President-elect Donald Trump in his first term and later as special counsel during Joe Biden's administration.

"I prosecuted the two cases against Mr. Biden because he broke the law," Weiss wrote in the report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain