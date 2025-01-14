The US special counsel who prosecuted Democratic President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, called the president's criticisms of the cases "gratuitous and wrong" in a final report on his probe.

Special Counsel David Weiss brought cases against Hunter Biden for lying about his drug use when he purchased a gun in 2018 and for evading paying $1.4 million in taxes.

Joe Biden pardoned his son in December for those offences and other conduct over an 11-year period after previously pledging he would not. In issuing the pardon, Biden said the cases had been improperly influenced by "raw politics."

"This statement is gratuitous and wrong," Weiss wrote in his final report on Monday.

The criticism "undermines the very foundation of what makes America's justice system fair and equitable," Weiss wrote. "It erodes public confidence in an institution that is essential to preserving the rule of law."

Justice Department regulations require special counsels, who are appointed to give sensitive investigations a degree of independence from department leadership, to submit a final report at the end of their probe.

Weiss, who has wrapped up his probe, used the report to issue a pointed defence of the Hunter Biden cases and hit back at Joe Biden's criticisms.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June after a trial in Delaware federal court on the gun charges and later pleaded guilty to tax charges in Los Angeles.