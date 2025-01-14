Japan said Tuesday a Chinese military delegation was on a rare exchange visit as the Asian neighbours attempt to thaw frosty ties ahead of Donald Trump's return as US president.

Members of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army were visiting their Japanese counterparts and senior Japanese defence officials from Monday through Friday, Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The trip was organised after the Japanese and Chinese defence ministers met in November in Laos on the sidelines of a regional defence gathering, where they agr eed to increase exchanges among troops, Hayashi said.

"For the first time in five years, this resumes exchanges among troops," he told a regular press briefing.

"The promotion of mutual understanding and trust through frank communication at commanders' level will contribute to the building of constructive and stable relations between Japan and China.

"We think this visit contributes to the peace and stability of the region," Hayashi said.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command echoed the view.