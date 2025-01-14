WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany warns of heightened security threats over Russia’s 'hybrid warfare'
‘We are Ukraine's biggest supporter in Europe, that's what Putin is after,' Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says.
Germany warns of heightened security threats over Russia’s 'hybrid warfare'
Faeser points to what she called Putin’s “brutality” with which he “wages his war of aggression against the Ukrainian civilian population,” / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2025

Germany warned of heightened security threats over Russia’s "hybrid warfare," claiming it is especially targeting the country’s arms industry.

"We are Ukraine's biggest supporter in Europe, that's what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is after. We are therefore assuming an increased threat situation and are talking to companies about better protection - especially in the defence industry," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the daily Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday.

“The security situation has worsened significantly. Putin is acting absolutely unscrupulously," she added.

Faeser pointed to what she called Putin’s “brutality” with which he “wages his war of aggression against the Ukrainian civilian population,” but also in “cyber attacks or disinformation campaigns".

There are attacks on critical infrastructure and companies, and there is also a significant increase in incidents of sabotage and espionage, she said.

RECOMMENDED

Russia has long faced accusations from the West of carrying out a hybrid war, which is the use of conventional and unconventional means to create instability in countries.The tactics can include election interference, assassination plots and attacks on critical infrastructure.

Last month, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also said hybrid attacks were being launched from Russia and the target was Germany.​​​​​​​

"Putin is engaging in hybrid attacks, and Germany is particularly in focus. He knows us well, Putin knows how to needle us," Pistorius told the Funke media group outlet.

Defining a hybrid war as a "combination of classic military operations, economic pressure, computer attacks and propaganda in the media and social networks," he said the attackers' aim was specifically to destabilise societies.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain