Germany warned of heightened security threats over Russia’s "hybrid warfare," claiming it is especially targeting the country’s arms industry.

"We are Ukraine's biggest supporter in Europe, that's what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is after. We are therefore assuming an increased threat situation and are talking to companies about better protection - especially in the defence industry," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the daily Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday.

“The security situation has worsened significantly. Putin is acting absolutely unscrupulously," she added.

Faeser pointed to what she called Putin’s “brutality” with which he “wages his war of aggression against the Ukrainian civilian population,” but also in “cyber attacks or disinformation campaigns".

There are attacks on critical infrastructure and companies, and there is also a significant increase in incidents of sabotage and espionage, she said.