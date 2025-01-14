TÜRKİYE
Syria’s new foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday
"To represent the new Syria, tomorrow we will make our first official visit to the Republic of Türkiye," says Asaad al Shaibani.
Shaibani was nominated as foreign minister in the new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa after the ouster of regime leader Bashar al Assad in December. / Photo: AA / AA
January 14, 2025

Syria’s new Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said he is travelling to Türkiye on Wednesday in his first official trip to the neighbouring country that has for years hosted millions of Syrian refugees.

"To represent the new Syria, tomorrow we will make our first official visit to the Republic of Türkiye," Shaibani said on X on Tuesday.

He also highlighted Türkiye's longstanding support for Syrians, saying it has "never left the Syrian people behind over the past fourteen years". The country is home to more than 3 million Syrians who have fled Bashar al Assad's brutal war, which began in 2011.

Shaibani was nominated as foreign minister in the new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa after the ouster of regime leader Assad in December. He completed his master's degree in Political Science and International Relations at the Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University.

Ankara has pledged to assist post-Assad Syria and urged international cooperation to help rebuild the war-torn country.

