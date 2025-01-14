Last week, the United States passed a bill aimed solely at shielding Israeli leaders from arrest for their role in the unfolding genocide of Palestinians for the past 15 months.

The bill – which proposes sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in retaliation to the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant – was introduced amid a power shift in the US Congress, with Republicans taking control of both houses.

Ashish Prashar, political strategist and a former adviser to the UK's Middle East peace envoy, argues that the US move demonstrates troubling double standards in applying international law.

“The West has basically proved in the last week, beyond a shred of doubt, that international law was never meant to hold them accountable,” Prashar tells TRT World.

“They've made that clear in the past, that international law is for African dictators and Russia to go after, even though the West has committed massacres, war crimes and genocides multiple times over.”

The bill, called the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, now heads to the Senate for approval. It proposes sanctions on those who aid efforts by the ICC to prosecute Americans or Israelis.

The sanctions would include freezing property assets and denying visas to any foreigners who materially or financially contribute to the Court’s efforts.

The proposed sanctions came despite a growing consensus among international bodies and experts regarding the nature of Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, described by the ICJ as genocide in its provisional ruling.

Prashar notes that the US would not hesitate to label such actions as genocide if it served its interests.

He drew a parallel with Sudan, where the paramilitary Rapid Action Forces (RSF) has been accused of genocide by the Biden administration.

“(But) the US is just not going to ever call this (the Gaza massacres) a genocide,” Prashar says.

By targeting Israel’s top leadership last November with its historic arrest warrants, the ICC has set the stage for broader accountability mechanisms.

Military officials, corporate entities, and other actors complicit in Israel's systematic crimes may now find themselves under legal scrutiny.

Nations bound by the Rome Statute or ICC Act can exercise universal jurisdiction to prosecute individuals, including political leaders and military personnel, for aiding in genocide or crimes against humanity. This jurisdiction applies regardless of where the crime was committed or the nationality of the accused or victims.

The first instance of such enforcement occurred last week.

In a historic move, a Brazilian court directed police to investigate an Israeli soldier accused of war crimes in Gaza.

The court’s order for urgent investigative action represents a landmark example of a Rome Statute signatory applying its provisions at the domestic level.

“What I would suggest for international lawyers is to take the model that recently was applied in Brazil and charge people under international law for war crimes, for crimes against humanity, in their domestic courts,” Prashar adds.