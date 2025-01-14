TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye sets $10B short-term target in bilateral trade with Syria
Turkish cities in country's southeast provide logistical advantage in trading with Syria, as Türkiye to play key role in reconstruction, says sector representative.
Türkiye sets $10B short-term target in bilateral trade with Syria
The main Turkish exports to Syria are iron and steel, plastics, household goods, construction materials, and food products, while Syria’s main exports to Türkiye are cotton, olive oil, and sunflower oil. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
January 14, 2025

Türkiye aims to reach a $10 billion bilateral volume with Syria in the short and medium term as the country enters the post-Assad era, Ibrahim Fuat Ozcorekci, head of the Türkiye-Syria Business Council for the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), has said.

Ozcorekci said Türkiye is a “natural partner” for neighbouring Syria in the region, adding that the trade volume between the two countries has risen from $250 million-$300 million before 2011 (when the civil war in Syria began) to $2.5 billion by 2024.

The main Turkish exports to Syria are iron and steel, plastics, household goods, construction materials, and food products, while Syria’s main exports to Türkiye are cotton, olive oil, and sunflower oil, he said.

He noted that trade institutions need to be established in Syria and that the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board is working to boost trade with the help of the Syrian business community in Türkiye. Millions of Syrians sought refuge in Türkiye during the long civil war and some started successful businesses.

RelatedTürkiye ready to support Syria's rebuilding through economic partnership
RECOMMENDED

Key role in Syria’s reconstruction

Ozcorekci said Türkiye will play a key role in Syria’s reconstruction, as the logistical proximity of the Turkish cities in the country’s southeast to the Syrian border gives them an advantage.

“Türkiye is the closest source that can meet Syria’s needs in its reconstruction, so the two countries should attach great importance to trade cooperation,” he said.

He added that last month’s reopening of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus was an important step and that a future Turkish consulate in Aleppo will also help the Turkish business community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain