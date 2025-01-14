As the president-elect Donald Trump prepares to begin his second term on January 20, experts are raising alarms about his growing influence on Europe’s far-right movements.

Trump’s close ally, Elon Musk, has also attracted controversy for his public support of far-right groups such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD), his criticism of UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, and his use of the social media platform X to amplify extremist voices.

“I have consistently argued that Trump is not acting alone,” Dr Ayhan Sari of Turkish-German University told TRT World. “Trump represents a political ideology and a ruling faction in the US,” Sari said.

Asserting that the involvement of a powerful political clique is no coincidence, Sari described it as “striving for the dominance of white Americans and their ideology in the US.” These figures often portray their actions as a battle against the so-called “deep state,” he argued.

“Trump is undoubtedly fuelling far-right ideologies in Europe,” Sari said. He highlighted how Trump’s victory reverberated globally, noting, “The morning after Trump’s election victory, Germany’s coalition government collapsed.”

Sari predicts a bolder alignment with European far-right leaders.

“After Elon Musk’s tweets, I believe the Trump camp will openly and unapologetically support far-right parties. Germany heads to elections on February 23, and France may follow if its crisis deepens,” Sari added.

Testing allegiance?

Dr. Amelia Hadfield, head of the politics department at the University of Surrey, sees Trump’s return to power and Musk’s actions as significant threats.

"It's sort of a forensic attack when you drill down into it, but it's also very widespread,” Hadfield told Anadolu Agency. “I think not only because Musk has taken aim at a number of European countries—France and Germany are the best examples—but also, more broadly, the United Kingdom,” Hadfield added.

Musk’s interventions, including calls for Nigel Farage to step down from Reform UK and endorsements of figures like anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, have heightened fears of a coordinated agenda.