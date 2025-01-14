TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's carpet exports reach $2.8B in 2024
⁠US is largest destination for Turkish carpet exports in 2024, followed by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Britain.
Türkiye's carpet exports reach $2.8B in 2024
The largest destination for Turkish carpet exports was the US, making up $784 million. Saudi Arabia was number two with $287.2 million, followed by Iraq with $265.3 million and the UK with $187.5 million. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
January 14, 2025

Türkiye’s carpet exports hit $2.8 billion in 2024, totaling 589.2 million square metres of carpets sold, according to data from the Southeastern Anatolian Exporters’ Association as compiled by Anadolu.

Turkish manufacturers’ carpet exports climbed 4.2 percent in 2024 from 2023, the data showed.

Machine-made carpets made up most of the carpet exports last year with revenues of $2.2 billion, followed by specially designed tufted carpets with $530 million, handmade carpets with $108.9 million, and rugs with $9.2 million.

The largest destination for Turkish carpet exports was the US, making up $784 million. Saudi Arabia was number two with $287.2 million, followed by Iraq with $265.3 million and the UK with $187.5 million.

RECOMMENDED

Notably, Turkish carpet exports to Iraq in 2024 jumped 35.6% on an annual basis.

Carpet exports from the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep totaled nearly $2 billion in 2024, while Istanbul racked up $673.5 million and the northwestern city of Usak did $76.7 million in exports.

Zeynal Abidin Kaplan, the association’s head, told Anadolu that it organised foreign trade delegations with the US, India, Australia, Malaysia, Mauritania, Senegal, and the UK and got positive feedback from them, with more to come in other countries and international events.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain