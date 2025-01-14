US president-elect Donald Trump has criticised the foreign policy record of outgoing President Joe Biden, calling it a new low in US history.

"When you look at what happened during this last four-year period, I think it was the lowest point in the history of our country. It's been so bad," Trump told the right-wing channel Newsmax on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Biden delivered a speech boasting of his foreign policy team's accomplishments, claiming they were "the best ever assembled in US presidential history."

Trump also discussed the global challenges he is inheriting, including the Russia-Ukraine war – now nearly three years old – and the recent Israel-Iran conflict, while rejecting Biden's claims that America and its alliances are stronger than four years ago.

"I don't want to insult people when they're on their way out," Trump remarked, before labeling Biden’s foreign policy "terrible."

During his first term in 2017-2021, Trump was well known for tense relations with traditional US allies such as Germany and other NATO members, leading to fears that the US might quit the longstanding military alliance. He also sought stronger ties with traditional US rivals such as Russia and North Korea.

Since his election last fall, Trump has raised tensions with NATO member Canada by referring to it as a US state, and also declined to rule out using military action to acquire Greenland, a territory of Denmark, another NATO ally.

Related Trump's House allies introduce bill to authorise Greenland's purchase

Global crises